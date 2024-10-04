FRIYAY FORECAST: Sunshine will turn to scattered thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is here and so is our rain, but don't worry— I've come with help!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stay weather aware!



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until midnight due to onshore winds and higher than normal tides.

Scattered t-storms: lightning and localized flooding are possible.

Rain has returned to the forecast, but it's not all bad. Hopefully, some of this rain will dump some help over Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi. While we are not in a drought across the Coastal Bend, we still need lots of it over our reservoirs.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most active this afternoon, but especially so on Saturday morning. This is your excuse to sleep in! Rainfall will be heavy at times as tropical moisture is plentiful. A lull i the rain this evening will help with Friday night plans; once the rain comes to an end by early Saturday evening, those plans will be uninterrupted too. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday morning.

Have a safe and fun weekend!