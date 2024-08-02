FRIYAY FORECAST: Sunny, hot, and humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend forecast is lookin' good, so make some plans!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Now that Saharan dust is less of a bother, the only hazards to watch for this weekend will be summer heat and extreme UV index. Be sure to practice your heat safety tips as 'feels like' temps near heat alert criteria. A wide brimmed hat and SPF 30 or better (and maybe mosquito repellent) will heat you enjoy any time outdoors. Beach conditions are also going to be pleasant with a low risk of rip currents. This quiet forecast will continue through most of next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil and warm

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: Calm

Saturday: Clear skies and summer heat

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!