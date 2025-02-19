FRIGID TO FREEZING: Temps and wind chills are about to get even colder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Stay warm, my friends!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m.

Wind chills: upper 10s/low 20s Thursday morning

A Freeze Warning will be in effect Thursday morning from midnight to 10 a.m.

Bundle up! It's going to be a very cold Hump Day forecast, and the coldest weather is yet to come. This afternoon's highs will reach the mid to upper 40s, but will feel colder because of strong north winds, gusting to 30-40 mph. In fact, this 'disrespectful wind' won't let up much as we head into Thursday. By morning, low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Pair that will wind gusts near 30 mph and dangerous wind chills will sink to the upper teens to lower 20s. Be sure to protect the 4 P's - people, pets, plants, and pipes. A light freeze is anticipated for most neighborhoods Thursday morning.

KRIS 6 WX

This very cold weather will last through the end of the week. Please remember to check on children, elderly folks, and pets to ensure they're warm. and Our next best chance of rain looks to be on Friday as conditions slowly begin to warm. Scattered showers are expect mainly along the coastal neighborhoods, but some inland locations will receive measurable rain too. A much anticipated warm up look to begin Sunday. Stay with your KRIS 6 Neighborhood Weather Experts for the latest changes and updates!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 48ºF

Winds: N 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Tonight: Bitter cold, windy

Temperature: Low 29ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Colder, sun/cloud mix, breezy

Temperature: High 44ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Have a warm Wednesday!