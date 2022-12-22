Frigid temperatures arrive tonight!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's time— our frigid temperatures are on the way! Expect an arctic blast of very chilly air to arrive in our neck of the woods beginning this afternoon, lasting through the weekend. Before this major cool down, temperatures will warm to near 70ºF by about lunch time. During the early afternoon hours, this cold front will pass through and gusty winds will soon follow. Expect winds to quickly ramp up, from the north at 20-30 MPH, gusting as strong at 50 MPH.

This afternoon, temperatures will fall 50 degrees from this afternoon into Friday morning. We'll go from near 70ºF to the lower 20s in about 12-18 hours. Bundle up! Protect the 4 P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes! Preparations should be rushed to completion this morning.

The cold temperatures will last through the beginning of next week. Don't worry, the Coastal Bend will warm back up by midweek and we'll end the year on relatively warm temperatures.

Sty warm and have a great Thursday!