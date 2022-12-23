Frigid Friday Forecast: freezing temperatures continue this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-yay!

Bundle up! It's cold out there!! This morning temperatures started out in the low 20s and wind chills or 'Feels Like' temperatures were in the single digits. If you have to head out, cover any exposed skin and limit time out in this cold.

Today winds will become more tame, from the north about 15-20 MPH by this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s, with wind chills in the middle 20s. The frigid weather will continue into the weekend as the next couple of mornings begin below freezing. Continue to protect the 4 P's: people (especially children and the elderly), pets, plants, and pipes.

By Christmas, highs will rebound to the upper 40s. This slight warm-up will really ramp up through the last week of 2022. Highs temperatures in the final days of the year will be making a run for 80ºF— well above average.

Have a very Merry Christmas!