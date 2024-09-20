Friday's Forecast: Summer-like conditions as we head into Fall this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We made it to Friday! Earlier this morning and afternoon, we saw showers working through our area due to abundant moisture in the atmosphere. Although we are still under high pressure, there is low level moisture hanging near the surface, giving us some showers along the sea breeze.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High temperatures will round into the low to mid 90s today. We will not be as hot as Thursday where heat alerts were in place for some of our coastal communities. Some neighborhoods will reach and slightly touch above 110°F, but not long enough for a heat advisory to be issued. We also have increased cloud cover and rain that is keeping our temperatures from being as hot.

Moving into the weekend, we will see a similar weather pattern as today. Early in the morning, there will be some fog hanging around, and as we move into our early to mid afternoon hours, it will be hot but we have another opportunity to see some sea breeze showers.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with early afternoon showers

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 79°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Early morning fog with showers likely in the afternoon

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great weekend!