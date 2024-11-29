Friday's Forecast: Cool, windy conditions to wrap up the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are waking up to cooler temperatures this Friday. Most of our neighborhoods in the low 50s and upper 40s. Windy conditions will fare off throughout the afternoon into the evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cooler temperatures in the AM

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s

Rain chances return this weekend into early next week

Waking up to some cooler weather this Friday, we're feeling like Fall after Thanksgiving! This most recent cold front will keep our temperatures where we should be seasonally for the next few days ahead. Rain chances make a return this weekend, with even better opportunities Monday through Wednesday. We have seen a couple of passing stray showers this morning as well as yesterday afternoon as the cold front pushed through the Coastal Bend. Dew points remain in the dry range through the early portion of the weekend, gradually increasing as we head into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday: Cool, windy conditions through AM and early afternoon

Temperature: High 65°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Increased cloud cover, light winds

Temperature: Low 55°F

Winds: NNE 10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chances of showers

Temperature: High 70°F

Winds: NNE 10 mph

Have a great Friday!