Friday's Forecast: Cool, windy conditions to wrap up the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are waking up to cooler temperatures this Friday. Most of our neighborhoods in the low 50s and upper 40s. Windy conditions will fare off throughout the afternoon into the evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cooler temperatures in the AM
- High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s
- Rain chances return this weekend into early next week
Waking up to some cooler weather this Friday, we're feeling like Fall after Thanksgiving! This most recent cold front will keep our temperatures where we should be seasonally for the next few days ahead. Rain chances make a return this weekend, with even better opportunities Monday through Wednesday. We have seen a couple of passing stray showers this morning as well as yesterday afternoon as the cold front pushed through the Coastal Bend. Dew points remain in the dry range through the early portion of the weekend, gradually increasing as we head into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday: Cool, windy conditions through AM and early afternoon
Temperature: High 65°F
Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Increased cloud cover, light winds
Temperature: Low 55°F
Winds: NNE 10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chances of showers
Temperature: High 70°F
Winds: NNE 10 mph
Have a great Friday!