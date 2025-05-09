Friday's Forecast: Beautiful weather conditions, sunny with breezy winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Friday has turned out to be a beautiful day in the forecast. After overnight storms rolled through our neighborhoods, today has been sunny and breezy.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm to the low 90s along with some breezy winds. We still have a northerly wind flow from the frontal boundary that pushed into our region Thursday, keeping conditions feeling a little cooler.

Overall, dry and warm weather is expected for the weekend and next week. By mid week, temperatures will warm up beyond the mid 80s, creating a warmer weather pattern.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, lighter winds

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, beautiful conditions

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Friday!