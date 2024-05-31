FRIDAY: Hot and humid with isolated t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! Dangerous heat and isolated storms are the main weather topics today, but the weekend looks dry.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Morning t-showers for northern neighborhoods
- Isolated storms this evening
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot and humid, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a fabulous and safe weekend!