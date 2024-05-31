Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with isolated t-showers

Weekend will be dry, hot and humid
Stefanie's WX 5-31-24
Posted at 7:48 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 08:48:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! Dangerous heat and isolated storms are the main weather topics today, but the weekend looks dry.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Morning t-showers for northern neighborhoods
  • Isolated storms this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot and humid, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a fabulous and safe weekend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019