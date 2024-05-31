FRIDAY: Hot and humid with isolated t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! Dangerous heat and isolated storms are the main weather topics today, but the weekend looks dry.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Morning t-showers for northern neighborhoods

Isolated storms this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

