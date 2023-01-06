Friday Forecast: Windy, warm, and mostly sunny

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

It's a foggy start for parts of the Coastal Bend this morning. As our winds pick up later this morning, the fog will dissipate and the clouds will part through the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures will return again today. Winds will be gusty from the south-southeast 15-20 MPH, so hold on to your hat!

This weekend will start warm, but clouds and eventually rain return as early as Saturday night as a cold front approaches. The front arrives early Sunday morning bring "on and off" showers and thunderstorms to our area. The rain will linger into the beginning of our Monday, but generally wind down through out the day. Overall rainfall accumulations look to be between one quarter to an inch, depending on where you are.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!