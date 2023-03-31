Friday forecast: sunshine returns!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-yay!

Our weekend forecast is look pretty pleasant! Aside from a few elevated thundershowers this morning, we're dealing with a relatively dry forecast over the next several days. The sunshine will return to the Coastal Bend today with a mix of sun and clouds. In addition to gusty and humid conditions, this will push our afternoon high temperatures into the upper 80s. Expect 'feels like' temps to reach the lower 90s today. Drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors to stay cool!

Disrespectful winds are in the forecast today with south-southeast winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph! In contrast, Saturday morning will bring very calm winds. The weekend forecast will be pleasant and humid. High temperatures do breach the 90s by Monday.

April will start off on a hot and humid stretch. Our next best chance of rain comes on the heels of a cold front that looks to arrive early next Thursday. Rain is desperately needed in the region, so fingers are cross that the ingredients remain in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!