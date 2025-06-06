FRIDAY FORECAST: Hot and hazy weekend ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend! Stay cool this weekend!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Major to extreme risk of heat-related illness

'Feels like' temps hotter than 110ºF expected this weekend

Saharan dust is here

Rain returns next week

Afternoon highs will be near-record again today. This afternoon will feel different though as our hottest temps occur later in the afternoon, meaning more time 'pre-heating' and a higher heat risk. Temps will top out in the upper 90s, lower 100s inland; high humidity will push 'feels like' temps to the 110s this weekend, so heat alerts are likely to be issued Saturday and Sunday. Heat safety should be top of mind! Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly—they are most prone to heat-related illness. Don't leave anyone or anything in a hot vehicle!

As if the heat wasn't enough, Saharan dust is here and will continue over the weekend. The dust can be a respiratory irritant and tends to hinder rain. The dust will dissipate as the weekend wraps and the 'big weather picture' will change. Scattered showers return by the middle of next week! Rainfall accumulations are uncertain this far out, but it looks like a 'good drink of rain' for South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY: Very hazy and hot

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Very hazy and very hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!