FRIDAY FORECAST: Hot and hazy weekend ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend! Stay cool this weekend!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Major to extreme risk of heat-related illness
- 'Feels like' temps hotter than 110ºF expected this weekend
- Saharan dust is here
- Rain returns next week
Afternoon highs will be near-record again today. This afternoon will feel different though as our hottest temps occur later in the afternoon, meaning more time 'pre-heating' and a higher heat risk. Temps will top out in the upper 90s, lower 100s inland; high humidity will push 'feels like' temps to the 110s this weekend, so heat alerts are likely to be issued Saturday and Sunday. Heat safety should be top of mind! Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly—they are most prone to heat-related illness. Don't leave anyone or anything in a hot vehicle!
As if the heat wasn't enough, Saharan dust is here and will continue over the weekend. The dust can be a respiratory irritant and tends to hinder rain. The dust will dissipate as the weekend wraps and the 'big weather picture' will change. Scattered showers return by the middle of next week! Rainfall accumulations are uncertain this far out, but it looks like a 'good drink of rain' for South Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Fri-YAY: Very hazy and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Very hazy and very hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a wonderful weekend!