Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Friday Forecast: colder, but with more sunshine on the way!

Gradual warming trend continues through the weekend
Mostly cloudy downtown sunrise 9-27-22
KRIS 6 Studio Skycam
Mostly cloudy downtown sunrise 9-27-22
Mostly cloudy downtown sunrise 9-27-22
Posted at 4:20 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 06:44:11-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

Bundle up! It's a frigid morning for us here in the Coastal Bend with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. Dressing in layers is your best bet today, as the day warms with less wind and more sunshine this afternoon. This afternoon, winds will be more tame with a north wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

With decreasing clouds throughout the day, expect another bitterly cold night. Saturday morning will once again bring cold temperatures in the 30s to parts of the Coastal Bend. Expect temperatures to gradually warm as we head through the weekend. Temps in the 80s will return by President's Day Monday!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019