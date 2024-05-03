FRIDAY: Feelin' that South Texas heat!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The heat will be intensifying over the next couple of days. Please be sure to practice those heat safety tips: stay hydrated, take breaks indoors to cool off. Check in on children, pets, and the elderly and they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressive 'feels like' temperatures

Stray showers possible

Stronger winds this weekend

Highs in the 90s next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, humid, and breezy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, HOT, breezy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!