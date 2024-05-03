FRIDAY: Feelin' that South Texas heat!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The heat will be intensifying over the next couple of days. Please be sure to practice those heat safety tips: stay hydrated, take breaks indoors to cool off. Check in on children, pets, and the elderly and they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Oppressive 'feels like' temperatures
- Stray showers possible
- Stronger winds this weekend
- Highs in the 90s next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, humid, and breezy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Abundant sunshine, HOT, breezy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a safe and fantastic weekend!