FRIDAY: Feelin' that South Texas heat!

The Coastal Bend will be sweltering over the next couple of days
Stefanie's WX 5-3-24
Posted at 7:40 AM, May 03, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The heat will be intensifying over the next couple of days. Please be sure to practice those heat safety tips: stay hydrated, take breaks indoors to cool off. Check in on children, pets, and the elderly and they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Oppressive 'feels like' temperatures
  • Stray showers possible
  • Stronger winds this weekend
  • Highs in the 90s next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, humid, and breezy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Abundant sunshine, HOT, breezy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!

