Friday brings more humidity to an already unseasonably warm week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

We've made it to the weekend and Day 5 of 'Fake Summer'. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Today— like each of the previous days this week— starts foggy and cloudy with a sunny, unseasonably warm weather this afternoon. High temperatures will hold near 80ºF. Thanks to an onshore wind from the southeast, humidity will stay in high gear. 'Feels Like' temperatures will linger in the low 80s during the hottest part of the day.

The fog returns Saturday morning. Expect just stray showers during the afternoon. Because of a cold front in north Texas that will fizzle out nearby, a stray or isolated thunderstorm is possible on Sunday. The main focus is on a stronger cold front that will traverse the Coastal Bend on Wednesday morning. That front will offer some rain and flip the thermostat to below-average by the end of next week. Expect cooler temps a week from today.

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!!