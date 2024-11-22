FRI-YAY WARM-UP: Despite a chilly morning, temps are on the rise this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Moderate Fire Danger today and this weekend

Despite another cold start to the morning, expect a warm and sunny afternoon. Thanks to very dry air, afternoon highs will soar to the upper 70s. Dry air and dry vegetation means our fire danger remains moderate today. Please avoid any outdoor activities that could set off a spark!



Tonight, low temperatures drop to the upper 50s. Humidity will be on the rise into the weekend as temperatures return to above-normal for that start of the Thanksgiving week ahead. I'm watching two cold fronts next week that could put us on a temperatures roller coaster!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cool start, warm afternoon

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, cool temps

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!