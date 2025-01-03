FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warming up as the clouds move out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy first weekend of 2025!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Mist and fog will clear by lunch time

Warm and breezy weekend

Cold start to Monday!

Get ready for a nice weekend! Clouds will decrease through the afternoon and all that extra sunshine will bring high temps across most neighborhoods to the low to middle 70s. After sunset, temps gradually fall back through the 60s, so Friday night plans look great, but a bit chilly.

Saturday brings another foggy start, but it won't last long. High this weekend with soar to the 80s. With plenty of sunshine, it'll be great weather for getting outside! In fact, you might want to take advantage of the warm, pleasant conditions and winterize your home because next week will bring some very cold temps to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, warmer

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, overnight fog

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm!

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!