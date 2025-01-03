FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warming up as the clouds move out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy first weekend of 2025!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mist and fog will clear by lunch time
- Warm and breezy weekend
- Cold start to Monday!
Get ready for a nice weekend! Clouds will decrease through the afternoon and all that extra sunshine will bring high temps across most neighborhoods to the low to middle 70s. After sunset, temps gradually fall back through the 60s, so Friday night plans look great, but a bit chilly.
Saturday brings another foggy start, but it won't last long. High this weekend with soar to the 80s. With plenty of sunshine, it'll be great weather for getting outside! In fact, you might want to take advantage of the warm, pleasant conditions and winterize your home because next week will bring some very cold temps to the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, warmer
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, overnight fog
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm!
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a fantastic weekend!