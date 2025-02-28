FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warm, sunny, and pleasant conditions to kick off the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is here and you should definitely make some outdoor plans!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Spectacular weather is in store for us here in the Coastal Bend. Today, our winds will initially come from the north and turn, becoming east this afternoon. The clouds will clear out this afternoon allow the sunshine to warm us to the upper 70s again today. Thursday's weak cold front provided dry air for very pleasant conditions today, but humidity will soon return.

WX

The weather gave us a nice treat this morning: no fog! But it will be back Saturday morning, so keep that in mind as you make those weekend plans. The fog will likely linger into noon on Saturday for coastal neighborhoods.

WX

Generally pleasant weather continues over the next week. Temps will return to the 80s over the weekend will be even warmer next week. Our next cold front is likely to cause down slope winds, which could push our afternoon high temps to 90ºF on Tuesday! Aside from that outlier, temps will remain 5-10 degrees warmer than normal. The extended temperature outlook suggests our temps will likely be warmer well into the first half of March.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY: Decreasing clouds, pleasant!

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: N/E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Sea fog overnight

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Saturday: AM fog, sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!