FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warm, Partly cloudy, and windy!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend
- Small Craft Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday
Strong onshore winds, a mostly full super moon and higher tides will make for unfriendly conditions along the coast. Please be careful this weekend! Disrespectful winds are still in our forecast today as east-southeast winds gust to 25 mph. It may make warmer afternoon highs in the middle 80s feel more comfortable.
Rain returns this weekend with isolated showers on Saturday increasing to scattered showers early Sunday morning through afternoon. The rain shouldn't interrupt weekend plans too much, but you can always keep an eye on the radar right here on our website.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, windy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, stray showers possible
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a safe and fantastic weekend!!!