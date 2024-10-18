FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warm, Partly cloudy, and windy!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend

Small Craft Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday

Strong onshore winds, a mostly full super moon and higher tides will make for unfriendly conditions along the coast. Please be careful this weekend! Disrespectful winds are still in our forecast today as east-southeast winds gust to 25 mph. It may make warmer afternoon highs in the middle 80s feel more comfortable.

Rain returns this weekend with isolated showers on Saturday increasing to scattered showers early Sunday morning through afternoon. The rain shouldn't interrupt weekend plans too much, but you can always keep an eye on the radar right here on our website.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, stray showers possible

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!!!