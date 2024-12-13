FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warm, muggy weather over the weekend with a chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Trade your sweater for a light raincoat this weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate Risk of rip currents today
Friday is already much warmer and humid. Temps rise from the 60s to the upper 70s. If you think that's warm— it is! Our average high temperatures are normally near 70ºF this time of the year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine. I can't rule out a few stray showers, but no meaningful rainfall is expect this weekend.
Temps will be locked in the 80s this weekend through Monday. Because of the warm and humid conditions, stray to isolated showers can be expected. Tuesday will bring one cold front to reduce temps a bit, but a second and stronger cold front arrives next Thursday to revive the chilly, winter-like weather.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, foggy, isolated showers likely
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warm, muggy, AM showers possible
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a fantastic weekend!