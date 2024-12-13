FRI-YAY FORECAST: Warm, muggy weather over the weekend with a chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Trade your sweater for a light raincoat this weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate Risk of rip currents today

Friday is already much warmer and humid. Temps rise from the 60s to the upper 70s. If you think that's warm— it is! Our average high temperatures are normally near 70ºF this time of the year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine. I can't rule out a few stray showers, but no meaningful rainfall is expect this weekend.

Temps will be locked in the 80s this weekend through Monday. Because of the warm and humid conditions, stray to isolated showers can be expected. Tuesday will bring one cold front to reduce temps a bit, but a second and stronger cold front arrives next Thursday to revive the chilly, winter-like weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, foggy, isolated showers likely

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Warm, muggy, AM showers possible

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!