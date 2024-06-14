FRI-YAY FORECAST: Tracking the tropics on this hot Father's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! This Father's Day weekend, find a way to celebrate Dad while staying cool. Meanwhile, I'm keeping an eye on an area of interest in the tropics.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot weekend ahead
- No meaningful rain until next week
- Watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Warm and humid, clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Hot and sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a safe weekend!