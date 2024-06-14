Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FRI-YAY FORECAST: Tracking the tropics on this hot Father's Day weekend

Dry conditions persist through the weekend, tropical downpours arrive next week
Stefanie's WX 6-14-24
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 14, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! This Father's Day weekend, find a way to celebrate Dad while staying cool. Meanwhile, I'm keeping an eye on an area of interest in the tropics.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot weekend ahead
  • No meaningful rain until next week
  • Watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Warm and humid, clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Hot and sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a safe weekend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019