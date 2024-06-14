FRI-YAY FORECAST: Tracking the tropics on this hot Father's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! This Father's Day weekend, find a way to celebrate Dad while staying cool. Meanwhile, I'm keeping an eye on an area of interest in the tropics.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot weekend ahead

No meaningful rain until next week

Watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Warm and humid, clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Hot and sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a safe weekend!