FRI-YAY FORECAST: Temps and rain chances on the rise this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Freeze Warning is in effect for inland neighborhoods until 8 a.m.

This morning is our last threat of freezing conditions; you can uncover your plants today as temps warm up. We'll all be soaking up the sunshine will clear conditions through the early evening hours. High temps will top out in the lower 60s today and quickly fall into the lower 40s by Saturday morning.

While temperatures will return to the 70s over the weekend, it comes with more clouds and even a chance of thunderstorms. Our next cold front arrives Sunday offering little in the way of a cool down. In fact, the main benefit will be rain for most neighborhoods. While the highest accumulations will likely be north, accumulations of one quarter-inch are expected through early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: SUNNY!

Temperature: High 62ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warmer

Temperature: Low 43ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!