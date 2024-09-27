FRI-YAY FORECAST: Sunny with rough, but improving surf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend and we should have an attitude of gratitude for this weekend's phenomenal forecast!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High risk of rip currents

Very high UV index (9)

Watching the Caribbean Sea next week for a tropical wave

Happy Fri-YAY! We have fabulous weather in store for our weekend. Cool mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons in the mid 90s will feel great thanks to low humidity. Winds will be friendly from the north 5-10 mph; beware of allergens that are a bit higher due to the north wind.

Rough surf from Helene will last into at least Sunday morning. Please mind the beach flags and swim with a buddy if you must go in the water! The NHC is also tracking a potential area for development in the western Caribbean for next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and beautiful!

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Calm and clear

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Sunny with low humidity

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a fantastic and safe weekend!