FRI-YAY FORECAST: Sunny & windy

Mostly cloudy skies return for the weekend
Stefanie's WX 4-5-24
Posted at 7:44 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 08:53:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! This first Friday of the month is looking good!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clear skies
  • Disrespectful winds this afternoon/evening
  • More clouds this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Abundant sunshine with gusty winds
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, windy, and cool
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds, still windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!

