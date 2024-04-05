FRI-YAY FORECAST: Sunny & windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! This first Friday of the month is looking good!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Clear skies

Disrespectful winds this afternoon/evening

More clouds this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Abundant sunshine with gusty winds

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, windy, and cool

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds, still windy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!