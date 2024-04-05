FRI-YAY FORECAST: Sunny & windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! This first Friday of the month is looking good!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clear skies
- Disrespectful winds this afternoon/evening
- More clouds this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Abundant sunshine with gusty winds
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, windy, and cool
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 10 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Saturday: Increasing clouds, still windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a safe and fun weekend!