FRI-YAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot weekend ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! It's going to be a great weekend as long as you practice your heat safety tips and remember the sunscreen SPF 30+.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The hottest stretch of the year continues to bake on the Coastal Bend. Expect 'feels like' temps in the upper 100s to lower 110s to persist this weekend. Actual air temperatures are decreasing (an gradual improvement), but humidity will make the heat your main obstacle for weekend plans. Please check in on children, pets, and the elderly as these folks are most susceptible to heat-related illness and it can happen quickly!

If you're heading to the coast to beat the heat, our beach forecast looks great! Green flags are a welcome sight, but you should still swim with a buddy whenever possible. You can get the latest beach conditions here.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Beach Forecast 8-9-24

After the weekend sunshine, we'll be focusing out attention on modest rain chances next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Warm with a few clouds.

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Hot and humid. A brief sea breeze shower is possible.

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!