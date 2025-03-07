FRI-YAY FORECAST: Spring Break begins with warm temps, moderate fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Moderate Fire Danger (2 of 5)

High/Very High Fire Danger this weekend (3/4 of 5)

Spring Break is here and while the forecast is looking good, please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. Friday's fire risk will be much lower thank to more humidity and weaker winds. Expect temps to reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon, despite a cloudy first half of the day. This afternoon, sunshine returns and wind will become a bit gusty around 4-6 p.m.

Another cold front is on the way Saturday. This again will bring a slight cool-down, strong winds, and dry air. While we'll be facing an elevated fire risk this weekend, it won't be as serious as last Tuesday. Still, we need to be careful and continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire! Next week, sunny and warm conditions will last throughout Spring Break. Be safe and have fun! Remember, you can check on beach conditions any time,right here.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: S/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!