FRI-YAY FORECAST: Muggy with showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

The holiday weekend is off to a warm and humid start. Friday will offer little in the way of sunshine, but plenty in the way of humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures! Expect isolated showers from late morning throughout the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 70s, about 5-10ºF warmer than usual. A soupy southeast breeze around 10-15 mph will persist through most of today.

Rain chances will increase on Saturday ahead of our pair of cold front. Scattered showers will bring heavier downpours to the area. Rainfall accumulations over the weekend look to be modest: just a few tenths of an inch to about a half inch for our northern and coastal communities. Conditions improve on Sunday, with a high of 80s. The Christmas Eve cold front will dry us out, the Christmas Day cold front will cool us down!

Have a very merry holiday weekend!