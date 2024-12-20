FRI-YAY FORECAST: Morning fog now, a perfectly pleasant afternoon ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Make some plans and get outside. The forecast will bring plenty delight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

It's been an incredibly foggy and spooky start to the day here in the Coastal Bend, particularly the coastal neighborhoods. Dense fog can be expected through mid-morning. Afterwards, plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the lower 70s will pair with friendly winds for an outstanding afternoon.

Saturday morning will be clear and cool, no fog to worry about. But if your plan to be up early, a sweater will help! Morning low temps in the 40s will rise to the upper 60s by afternoon. A gradual warming trend culminates with highs in the 80s by Monday. Our next best chance of rain appears to be Christmas Eve, with just a few scattered showers possible. A cool-down is expect with partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day/the start of Hannukah.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, calm

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: NNE 5 mph

Saturday: Sunny and cool

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph

Have a safe and wonderful pre-holiday weekend!