FRI-YAY FORECAST: Morning fog now, a perfectly pleasant afternoon ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! Make some plans and get outside. The forecast will bring plenty delight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
It's been an incredibly foggy and spooky start to the day here in the Coastal Bend, particularly the coastal neighborhoods. Dense fog can be expected through mid-morning. Afterwards, plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the lower 70s will pair with friendly winds for an outstanding afternoon.
Saturday morning will be clear and cool, no fog to worry about. But if your plan to be up early, a sweater will help! Morning low temps in the 40s will rise to the upper 60s by afternoon. A gradual warming trend culminates with highs in the 80s by Monday. Our next best chance of rain appears to be Christmas Eve, with just a few scattered showers possible. A cool-down is expect with partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day/the start of Hannukah.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy start, sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, calm
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: NNE 5 mph
Saturday: Sunny and cool
Temperature: High 69ºF
Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph
Have a safe and wonderful pre-holiday weekend!