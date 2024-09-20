FRI-YAY FORECAST: More sea breeze downpours and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend, friends! If this late summer heat draws you to the coast, please be careful. There's a moderate risk of rip currents at our beaches.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. That's essentially our weather pattern over the next few days. As we wrap up summer and move into autumn, warmer than normal temperatures continue. In fact, it's likely that all of the Lower 48 will experience warmer than usual temperatures. Here in South Texas, it means highs will remain in the 90s and with ample humidity it will make those warmer temps feel like the triple digits. Continue to practice heat safety this weekend.

Sea breeze showers will continue to dump heavy rain. The reason is simply that we have lots of water in the air and the lift from daytime heating (which drive the sea breeze inland) will tap into that abundant water. The result is a quick deluge in your neighborhood. More substantial rain looks to come next week. In the tropics, I'm keeping an eye on an area near the Yucatan peninsula for the development next week. There's nothing for us to worry about this weekend, but the National Hurricane Center is giving monitoring for a moderate chance of tropical trouble developing.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid with sea breeze showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Warm and muggy, stray showers possible

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Slightly less hot with sea breeze showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great weekend!