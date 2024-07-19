FRI-YAY FORECAST: Isolated showers and hot temps this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is here and we're expecting a fairly cooperative forecast. A note: if you plan to be outside, use sunscreen SPF 30+. Damaging UV rays are slightly filtered by clouds, but not by much!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain chances increasing, but weekend plans will be ok
- Low risk of rip currents, watch for marine life
- Good drink of rain next week!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a fantastic and safe weekend!