FRI-YAY FORECAST: Isolated showers and hot temps this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is here and we're expecting a fairly cooperative forecast. A note: if you plan to be outside, use sunscreen SPF 30+. Damaging UV rays are slightly filtered by clouds, but not by much!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Rain chances increasing, but weekend plans will be ok

Low risk of rip currents, watch for marine life

Good drink of rain next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a fantastic and safe weekend!