FRI-YAY FORECAST: Isolated showers and hot temps this weekend

Rain won't ruin your weekend, but heavy rainfall expected next week!
Stefanie's WX 7-19-24
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jul 19, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is here and we're expecting a fairly cooperative forecast. A note: if you plan to be outside, use sunscreen SPF 30+. Damaging UV rays are slightly filtered by clouds, but not by much!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rain chances increasing, but weekend plans will be ok
  • Low risk of rip currents, watch for marine life
  • Good drink of rain next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a fantastic and safe weekend!

