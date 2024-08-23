FRI-YAY FORECAST: Finally cooling off across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! The 'yay' is extra fitting because our miserable heat is finally letting up!! No heat alerts are on deck today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While our hot conditions are slowly improving, dangerous heat is still in the forecast for this afternoon. Practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures should staying in the double digits today and over the next seven days. High temps will still be in the upper 90s Friday afternoon, with 'feels like' temps in the middle 100s.

Rain chances will be on the rise. Stray showers are possible along Friday's afternoon sea breeze and again during the overnight. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day next week. Dust off the umbrella and rain coat; rain has yet to be recorded at Corpus Christi International Airport during the month of August.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Less hot! Partly cloudy, stray sea breeze showers possible

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, coastal showers possible

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Satuday: Partly cloudy, stray showers possible

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great and safe weekend!