CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon

Today, like every other day this week, will bring a cloudy start and sunny afternoon. The nice weather will continue through the weekend, but change is on the way next! Expect highs in the 80s Today, Saturday, and Sunday. On Monday temps will drop the 70s near our usual range, and rain chances will return, too! Our next cold front looks to arrive by midweek.

FRI-YAY FORECAST: 'False spring' continues this weekend, expect change next week (2-7-25)

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hazy, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and warmer

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Early haze, then sunny

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!