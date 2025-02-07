CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon
Today, like every other day this week, will bring a cloudy start and sunny afternoon. The nice weather will continue through the weekend, but change is on the way next! Expect highs in the 80s Today, Saturday, and Sunday. On Monday temps will drop the 70s near our usual range, and rain chances will return, too! Our next cold front looks to arrive by midweek.
FRI-YAY FORECAST: 'False spring' continues this weekend, expect change next week (2-7-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hazy, then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and warmer
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Early haze, then sunny
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Have a wonderful weekend!