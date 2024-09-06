FRI-YAY FORECAST: Breezy, cool, and sunny weekend ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! A very pleasant forecast is in store for the weekend, so make some outdoor plans. Disrespectful winds get a pass because north winds will make it feel refreshing in a way we haven't felt in a long time.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect a different weather story for our weekend. Say good-bye to humid, dreary rain! Sunshine, a brisk north wind, and less humidity are the going to make for very enjoyable conditions. Humidity is going to be much lower than it has been in months, giving our near-average temperatures a fresh Fall feeling. This will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the 60s, while afternoon highs top out near 90ºF.

If you didn't get enough rain this week (talking to you, inland neighbors), don't despair! More rain is on the way and will get here next week. Enjoy the friendly weather while it lasts!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and pleasant!

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, windy, and cool

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Saturday: A few clouds, breezy, and great!

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!