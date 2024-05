CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! We're turning up the heat today!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Highs: Low to mid 90s

Very high UV index

Patchy fog tomorrow morning



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: A few clouds, less humid but still hot

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Cooler, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific day!