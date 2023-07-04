Fourth of July forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fourth of July!

Today is starting out on a very muggy note. High humidity will be in the forecast over the next couple of days, so that means extra hot conditions this afternoon into tonight. Although rain chances will increase through Thursday, any passing showers will be insignificant and won't interrupt America's b-day celebrations.

Isolated to scattered showers are expected Wednesday, with the best chances for rain on Thursday. Overall, rainfall amounts will be modest yet much needed. Conditions will dry up on Friday, and another weekend will be in store for the Coastal Bend.

Be safe, and have a happy July Fourth!