FORECAST: 'Winter' by morning, 'spring' by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Morning low temps in the 30s and 40s made for a chilly start. Thanks to very dry air and ample sunshine, the afternoon will rebound nicely with highs in the middle 60s. Overnight, lows will return to frigid 30s and 40s for Thursday morning, but just a lil' bit warmer. If you're not a fan of the cold, a warm-up is underway into the weekend. Afternoon highs continue to climb, reaching 80ºF by Saturday with a chance for a few t-showers.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a nice warm-up

Temperature: High 65ºF

Winds: N/ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, cold again

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!