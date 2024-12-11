FORECAST: 'Winter' by morning, 'spring' by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
Morning low temps in the 30s and 40s made for a chilly start. Thanks to very dry air and ample sunshine, the afternoon will rebound nicely with highs in the middle 60s. Overnight, lows will return to frigid 30s and 40s for Thursday morning, but just a lil' bit warmer. If you're not a fan of the cold, a warm-up is underway into the weekend. Afternoon highs continue to climb, reaching 80ºF by Saturday with a chance for a few t-showers.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with a nice warm-up
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: N/ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, cold again
Temperature: Low 41ºF
Winds: SSE 5 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!