FORECAST: Warmer today, but expect one last freeze before a pleasant weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! We're almost out of this "winter" slump!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Freeze alerts are in effect from 3-9 a.m. Saturday morning

Morning rain has moved out over the Gulf of Mexico and the clouds will be soon to follow. Expect abundant sunshine to warm temps to the low 50s. Before you get too excited, 'disrespectful winds' come with this deal; chilly north-northwest winds will gust to 40 mph by early afternoon, gradually improving tonight.

Freeze alerts are on deck from Saturday morning. As overcast skies clear out after midnight, temperatures will plummet to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Be sure to protect the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes! Dry and much warmer conditions return this weekend. Saturday afternoon in particular looks to be a beautiful day with highs rebounding to the 60s and friendly south-southeast winds.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with 'disrespectful' winds

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Overcast skies, clearing after midnight

Temperature: Low 33ºF

Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Sunny, calm, and much warmer!

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!!!