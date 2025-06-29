FORECAST: Saharan dust and Barry are the two weather features to watch this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

Saharan dust will reduce air quality

Tropical downpours linger Monday

Saharan dust is keeping hazy sunshine in our forecast and that's a problem for some who are sensitive to reduced air quality. The dust is mainly along the coast and will spread more inland by midweek. Until then, moisture and tropical downpours is association with Barry will continue into Monday. Some of this rain made it into our watershed today. While not a 'drought-buster' these brief, but intense downpours do help to chip away at our drought!

Our temperatures will likely be cooler into Monday thanks to another opportunity for meaningful rainfall! But as the remnants of Barry and upper-level help move on, so will the rain. Saharan dust will once again be the dominant weather feature in our forecast alter in the week. Independence Day will likely be dry, hot, and hazy.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Monday: Scattered storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Monday night: Storms ending, cooler

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

