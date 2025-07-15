FORECAST: Rain in the watershed, Saharan dust and 'tropical trouble' in the Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

No significant rainfall this week

Increasing heat risk with temps on the rise

Saharan dust returns

Tracking the Tropics

While rain chances are limited locally, the forecast is wetter across our watershed. Today heavy rain fell across parts of the Hill Country that are within our watershed. This is also where some of the worst drought is occurring across Texas. Thankfully, the rainfall was not as intense in the same areas recovering from the deadly July 4 flood. There will likely be more rain, but don't expect much here in the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 Weather Rain Totals in the Nueces River watershed as of 8 p.m. Monday

The Gulf is busy with more Saharan dust and an area of interest that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring for tropical development. The common denominator here is upper-level ridging or high pressure. This will steer some Saharan dust along the Texas coast, but also steer a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms across the Florida peninsula. It's too early to tell what impacts any tropical development might have, but whenever something is brewing in the Gulf, it tends to shake up the seas. I'll be tracking the Tropics closely this week and our rip current risk. Still, it looks like high pressure would likely steering any development into the northern Gulf coast, so no need for concern at this time.

Stay hydrated this week! Temps will be in the middle to upper 90s for many neighborhoods and feel like the triple digits on account of abundant humidity. Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly as the heat continues into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, muggy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday Night: A few clouds, humid

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

