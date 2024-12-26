FORECAST: Mostly sunny Thursday with a slight chance of t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Despite a humid and foggy morning, sunshine will return this afternoon. Most neighborhoods reach the lower 80s. Disrespectful winds will generally be from the south 15-25 mph this afternoon.

Northern neighbors, listen up! Storms will move through the Victoria Crossroads and Houston area. A few some isolated showers may clip our northern neighborhoods. Stay weather aware— strong winds and small hail are possible with any storms that form. Otherwise, rain chances look minimal through the final days of 2024. Expect our warm weather to continue, with a cold front finally bringing a cool down for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE/SSW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, sea fog overnight

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Christmas Day: Foggy start, afternoon sunshine

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

