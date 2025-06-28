Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Last weekend of June to be hazy, then rainy

Saharan dust puts a brief pause on rain chances
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your weekend forecast! (6-27-25)
FORECAST: Last weekend of June to be hazy, then rainy (6-27-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Saharan dust arrives Saturday, reduced air quality
  • Rain returns later on Sunday, lingers into midweek

Saharan dust may dry things up for a day, but rain chances return on Sunday. The New Harbor Bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony looks to be rain-free.

HARBOR BRIDGE RIBBON CUTTING FORECAST

Rain returns by late Sunday as an upper-level disturbance sweeps across the region (not enough dust to squash those rain chances completely). Rain looks to also keep our temperatures cooler into Monday! But as the upper-level help moves on, Saharan dust once again keeps things dry and hazy. The Independence Day holiday looks to be dry and hot, but I'm watching an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche for development. As of now, there is a low chance for development over the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Muggy, warm, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Hot with Isolated showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great weekend!

