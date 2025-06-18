FORECAST: Hot, humid, and windy for the final days of Spring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Gusts to 30 mph late afternoon
- 'Feels like' temps in the middle 100s
- Rain chances look less plentiful
Another beautiful beautiful start to the morning will become a humid and breezy afternoon. Afternoon highs will be a degree or two warmer despite stronger winds. Heat risk will be moderate (2 out of 4) for all neighborhoods today with a few neighborhood in under major heat risk (3 out of 4).
As far as rainfall goes, the latest forecast offers the best of both worlds. While the plume of tropical moisture we were expecting will likely move to our south, there are still daily rain chances well into next week. Our next best chance for rain still looks to be Friday, but expect lessactivity from our daily rain chances. It's a 'win-win' that rain is still in the forecast and that it will be hit-or-miss and therefore shouldn't interrupt your weekend plans! Juneteeth celebrations should still include plenty of hydration and SPF 30 or better.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Warmer with a breeze
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Juneteenth: Still warm with an isolated shower
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph