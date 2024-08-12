FORECAST: Dangerous heat and a chance of showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and happy back to school, CCISD!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisories are in effect for coastal counties from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oppressive humidity will send 'feels like' temps into the 110s for most neighborhoods. A few coastal showers may make it ashore successfully, but better rain chances arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Don't expect much rainfall, but perhaps some help watering the lawn.



Stay cool out there! Dangerous heat continues this week!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds and sweltering heat

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Isolated t-showers possible, otherwise sweltering again

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great week!!!