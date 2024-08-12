Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Dangerous heat and a chance of showers

Hot and muggy week ahead with modest rainfall
Stefanie's WX 8-12-24
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and happy back to school, CCISD!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heat Advisories are in effect for coastal counties from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Heat Alerts.png

Oppressive humidity will send 'feels like' temps into the 110s for most neighborhoods. A few coastal showers may make it ashore successfully, but better rain chances arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Don't expect much rainfall, but perhaps some help watering the lawn.

Stay cool out there! Dangerous heat continues this week!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds and sweltering heat
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Isolated t-showers possible, otherwise sweltering again
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great week!!!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.