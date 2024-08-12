FORECAST: Dangerous heat and a chance of showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and happy back to school, CCISD!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Heat Advisories are in effect for coastal counties from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oppressive humidity will send 'feels like' temps into the 110s for most neighborhoods. A few coastal showers may make it ashore successfully, but better rain chances arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Don't expect much rainfall, but perhaps some help watering the lawn.
Stay cool out there! Dangerous heat continues this week!!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds and sweltering heat
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Isolated t-showers possible, otherwise sweltering again
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great week!!!