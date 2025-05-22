FORECAST: Cloudy now, but Thursday afternoon brings plenty of sunshine and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! We're feeling the heat ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Moderate heat risk for much of the Coastal Bend today

Humidity remains oppressive

Another cloudy, muggy morning will heat up into the afternoon. Decreasing clouds will offer more sunshine for the second half of the day. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s today, feeling like the lower 100s. Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Please check on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most prone to heat-related illness.

WX Moderate heat risk is in the forecast Thursday (5-22-25)

Memorial Day weekend will definitely deliver for the outdoor activities, but let's make sure to prepare. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you have plans to observe the holiday outside in the sunshine. The heat will continue, so remember to stay hydrated and cool. Finally, if headed to the beach, please mind the beach flags and check the beach conditions here. Next week, rain will return to the forecast. It's too early to know how much or exactly when, but I'm keeping an eye on this possibility!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, humid, and hot

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy and humid


