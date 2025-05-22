FORECAST: Cloudy now, but Thursday afternoon brings plenty of sunshine and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! We're feeling the heat ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate heat risk for much of the Coastal Bend today
- Humidity remains oppressive
Another cloudy, muggy morning will heat up into the afternoon. Decreasing clouds will offer more sunshine for the second half of the day. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s today, feeling like the lower 100s. Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Please check on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most prone to heat-related illness.
Memorial Day weekend will definitely deliver for the outdoor activities, but let's make sure to prepare. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat if you have plans to observe the holiday outside in the sunshine. The heat will continue, so remember to stay hydrated and cool. Finally, if headed to the beach, please mind the beach flags and check the beach conditions here. Next week, rain will return to the forecast. It's too early to know how much or exactly when, but I'm keeping an eye on this possibility!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, humid, and hot
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a terrific Thursday!