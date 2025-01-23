FORECAST: Almost Friday, almost done with the cold!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Freeze Warning is in effect for inland neighborhoods until 9 a.m.
- Another Freeze Warning is likely overnight into Friday
Thursday begins much warmer and with more clouds. A weak cold front moved into our area this morning and will work both to "shoo" the clouds away this afternoon and give our overnight low temperatures a little extra chill. In fact, Friday will bring another round of freezing temps, so be sure to protect the 4 P's! Friday morning will bring our last threat of freezing conditions; you can uncover your plants Friday as temps warm up. They'll be very happy with the rain returning to the forecast. Temperatures will return to the 70s over the weekend, even as our next cold front arrives. The front looks to move through our neighborhoods on Sunday, with rain before and afterwards. The cooler air will actually keep temps pretty close to average. As of right now, accumulations of a quarter-inch are expected through early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: More clouds and breezy
Temperature: High 56ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, near freezing temps
Temperature: Low 33ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 61ºF
Winds: N/SE 15-25 mph
Have a terrific Thursday!