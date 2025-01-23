FORECAST: Almost Friday, almost done with the cold!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

A Freeze Warning is in effect for inland neighborhoods until 9 a.m.

Another Freeze Warning is likely overnight into Friday

Thursday begins much warmer and with more clouds. A weak cold front moved into our area this morning and will work both to "shoo" the clouds away this afternoon and give our overnight low temperatures a little extra chill. In fact, Friday will bring another round of freezing temps, so be sure to protect the 4 P's! Friday morning will bring our last threat of freezing conditions; you can uncover your plants Friday as temps warm up. They'll be very happy with the rain returning to the forecast. Temperatures will return to the 70s over the weekend, even as our next cold front arrives. The front looks to move through our neighborhoods on Sunday, with rain before and afterwards. The cooler air will actually keep temps pretty close to average. As of right now, accumulations of a quarter-inch are expected through early next week.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Rain 7 Day Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: More clouds and breezy

Temperature: High 56ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, near freezing temps

Temperature: Low 33ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: N/SE 15-25 mph

