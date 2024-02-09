Foggy tonight and Saturday night, scattered showers in between

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We start the weekend with cloudy and humid conditions and isolated showers on Saturday, then finish with breezy and much drier air behind a cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight fog tonight and Saturday night will limit visibility to a mile or less at times

Scattered showers on Saturday will generate less than a half inch of precipitation

Much cooler and drier the first half of the week

Significant rain expected Thursday and especially Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy with overnight fog and scattered pre-dawn showers

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast wind 16 to 30 mph

Sunday:

Clearing, windy and drier

Temperature:

Upper 70s

Winds:

North northwest 15 to 28 mph

Scattered showers dampen your Saturday, but clearing and dry for Super Sunday outdoor activities.