Foggy tonight and Saturday night, scattered showers in between

Rainy
Posted at 5:23 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 18:46:41-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We start the weekend with cloudy and humid conditions and isolated showers on Saturday, then finish with breezy and much drier air behind a cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Overnight fog tonight and Saturday night will limit visibility to a mile or less at times
  • Scattered showers on Saturday will generate less than a half inch of precipitation
  • Much cooler and drier the first half of the week
  • Significant rain expected Thursday and especially Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy with overnight fog and scattered pre-dawn showers
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast wind 16 to 30 mph

Sunday:
Clearing, windy and drier
Temperature:
Upper 70s
Winds:
North northwest 15 to 28 mph

Scattered showers dampen your Saturday, but clearing and dry for Super Sunday outdoor activities.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.
