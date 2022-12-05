Foggy start to the week with warmer temps ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Once the fog dissipates, clouds will gradually begin to follow suit. With the help of southerly winds and sunshine, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s. In Corpus Christi, expect a high of 80ºF.

Over the next few days, this pattern continues with foggy mornings, warm afternoons, and increasing winds through the end of the week. By Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s with breezy conditions. A cold front will near a the Coastal Bend by Friday morning and looks to pass through at least parts of the area. The front will likely trigger a few showers on Friday and Saturday and drop high temperatures to the upper 70s. This means our high will stay above average for the next week.

Have a wonderful week!