Foggy start, sunny afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for all of the counties in our area.

It's a warm and foggy start this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds. As a result, dense fog is blanketing the are this morning and will last through the late morning hours. Once the winds and temperatures pick up, the fog will dissipate and reveal and sunny afternoon with warm temperatures. Expect Tuesday's afternoon highs to be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday. A light breeze from the southwest will shift from the southeast by the late afternoon from 10-15 MPH.

Expect another foggy start on Wednesday morning, though likely not as dense. The afternoon will be even warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Our next cold front arrives Thursday morning, but won't offer any rain to the Coastal Bend. Gusty and dry conditions, coupled with dry vegetation will make for elevated fire weather conditions. Otherwise, conditions will feel pleasant as week kick of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

