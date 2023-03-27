Foggy start, increasing rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Be careful as you head out! Foggy conditions are in place all around the area. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Humid conditions remain throughout today. Expect some drizzle or mist through the later morning, early afternoon hours. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and later this evening, but the main event takes place early Tuesday.

Expect a stormy start for Tuesday morning as a cold front passes through our area. Even after the front moves through, unsettled won't clear out until Wednesday because of overrunning and an upper-level disturbance. This will benefit the Coastal Bend with rainfall accumulations of at least one-quarter to possible even a full inch!

Temperatures will be warm and humid today, but will be limited Tuesday through Wednesday on account of the clouds and rain. Expect low 80s today, and low to mid 70s through the middle of the week. Temperatures will then swing back, warming to about 90ºF by the beginning of next week.

Have a great day!