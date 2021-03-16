Foggy start before cloudy, warm afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We'll see another mild start in the Coastal Bend this morning with temperatures beginning in the upper 60s and areas of dense fog are impacting our roadways this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

Expect a mostly cloudy day with highs near 80 for most places this afternoon. Winds will become a bit breezy later today, from the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph and gusting higher at times.

On Wednesday, another cold front arrives and presents our last opportunity for rain this week with new rain accumulations will be less than one-quarter inch.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will leave us with rather pleasant weather all the way through the beginning of next week.

Unfortunately, the beautiful weather will mean an increased risk of fire weather. Temperatures after the front will remain near average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine.